THE bathing water quality of all Andalucia’s beaches is at adequate levels, according to a recent report.

In fact, as stated in a report published by the Regional Ministry of Health and Families, the water at both beaches and inland bathing spots are all within the established quality levels for bathing except for one inland bathing area.

According to a study carried out during the first fortnight of July 2022, the one bathing place that is currently considered ‘not apt for bathing’ in Andalucia is the Guadamatillas river reservoir (La Colada dam) in El Viso (Cordoba).

Following a risk assessment of the results obtained by the Confederacion Hidrografica del Guadiana over the past month, the Territorial Delegation of Cordoba declared on July 1 a temporary ban on bathing in this area due to the presence of potentially toxic Cyanobacteria species.

Symptoms of exposure to cyanobacteria may include skin irritation, stomach cramps, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, headache, muscle and joint pain, blisters of the mouth and liver damage.

The water quality report is based on the analyses carried out by the Directorate General for Public Health and Pharmaceutical Organisation, which has monitored 359 sampling points in coastal and inland bathing areas in Andalucia and all, bar the Guadamatillas river reservoir, were found apt for swimming.

The different parameters that were taken into account to make the evaluation include: transparency, colour, mineral oils, the presence of persistent foam and floating solids, organic remains and any other residue – glass, plastic, rubber, wood – that may affect the water quality standards.

This report on bathing waters in Andalucia, issued periodically every fortnight throughout the summer season, also provides information on recommendations or bans on bathing,

The reports will be available for public consultation on the website of the Regional Ministry of Health and Families until the end of the bathing season on September 30.

READ MORE: