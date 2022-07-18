THE Policia Nacional launched their ‘Operation Summer 2022’ campaign at Benidorm’s Levante beach on Friday with 225 trainee officers boosting their ranks during the peak tourist season.

The extra staff will be deployed in traditionally busy tourist areas of Alicante Province.

The trainees will finish off their induction periods in various assignments at Alicante-Elche airport or at local ports like Alicante and Javea.

Reinforcements will also be used for events that attract large crowds like local fiestas.

A greater police presence will be seen on streets.

One aim is to reduce pickpocketing and thieving in addition to robberies in businesses and homes.

A Policia Nacional spokesperson said the measures were all about ensuring visitors could have a ‘pleasant and safe’ stay.

