ANDALUCIA, which sizzled last week to a deadly heatwave that placed the entire country at ‘extreme fire risk’, may be hit by a new heatwave at the end of this week.

According to Spain’s Met office AEMET temperatures will drop until tomorrow, Wednesday July 20, before they peak again.

??Actualización Aviso Especial #OlaDeCalor

??Es probable, L-18/M-19, entrada aire fresco con descenso térmico. L-18 en tercio W y M-19 amplias zonas Península.

??Seguirá el calor, pero L-18 será el último día del episodio de ola. Puede subir temperatura X-20, sobre todo en SW pic.twitter.com/UYnRAj9Ebu — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 16, 2022

Though temperatures have dropped in parts of Andalucia, weather authorities have said the respite will be short, warning of a further peak as of Wednesday.

It’s expected for highs in the region to oscillate once again above and below 40ºC until Sunday, with maximums of 42ºC expected in some areas and a new heatwave has not been ruled out.

The sweltering weather has already claimed several lives across the country as a result of heatstroke, meanwhile the Zamora wildfire has claimed the life of a firefighter and a local shepherd.

