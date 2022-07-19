A shootout in a Marbella nightclub that has left five people in hospital took place within yards of where King Felipe’s nephew was celebrating his birthday with friends.

Felipe Juan Froilan de Marichalar y Borbon, known to most Spaniards simply as Froilan,, was in the Opium Beach Club with a group of friends on Sunday night when shots were fired into the crowded VIP section.

The 24 year-old, who is the only son of the King’s older sister Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar, is a frequent visitor to the glitzy resort on Spain’s Costa del Sol where he spends his summer with his elite circle of friends as well as his sister Victoria Federica.

The eldest grandchild of disgraced former King Juan Carlos, Frolian has earned himself a reputation as a royal ‘wild child’ after being kicked out of his exclusive Madrid private school.

Froilan at Stalite Festival in Marbella. Image Cordon Press.

It was reported in Spanish media that he was celebrating his birthday at the club when the shots were fired, although there was no official confirmation from authorities.

Also in the club at the time of the shooting was influencer and Love Island contestant Kelly van der Minne who said she was on the next table from a woman who was shot and is now fighting for her life in a nearby hospital.

Kelly posted about her brush with death telling her 100,000 Instagram followers: “I’m not joking, I was at the club Opium in Marbella and someone just got shot, a girl at a table next to us just got shot.”

She added: “This is like the craziest thing that has ever happened, what the f..”

A man fired into the crowd after reported being stabbed in the face and back when a row broke out in the VIP section, where tables can be reserved for a price between €500-€5,000 per table, according to nightclub’s website.

Five people are currently being treated in hospital, including the alleged gunman who received stab wounds to his face, chest and back.

A 32-year woman and a 32-year old Irishman are both in intensive care in ‘serious conditions’ while two others, an 18-year old and a 40 year old man are being treated for gunshot wounds but are recovering well.

