Apartment for sale in Infiesto - € 149,900

Apartment Infiesto, Asturias 0 beds 0 baths € 149,900

Remax Casa Elite offers a building for sale in the center of Infiesto, Piloña.Set of FOUR FLOORS for sale: first, second, DUPLEX, and local for hospitality.Local prepared for the hotel industry of approximately 140 m2. It has a large bar, a kitchen to reform, a storage area that could also be a dining room and bathrooms.The place is at street level with large windows.The first floor has four rooms and two bathrooms, the kitchen needs to be done. It has access to an interior terrace of approximately 120 m2. The windows are aluminumThe second floor has a kitchenette, three bedrooms and a… See full property details