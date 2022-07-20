AN expanded Tourist Information office has gone into service within the arrivals area of Alicante-Elche airport.

The refurbished office provides access to information for 24 hours a day.

Valencia’s regional tourism secretary, Francesc Colomer, said: “It will be first line of interaction for visitors to provide information, explain our history and demonstrate our capacity to welcome and our desire to keep tourists coming back.”

“Everybody will get a friendly welcome from this office,” he added.

Alicante-Elche airport manager, Laura Navarro, said: “This is a very important milestone for the airport with all arriving passengers passing by the office which they use at any time around the clock.”

The office revamp cost Valencian authorities cost over €76,000 and is viewed as an important promotional tool for the whole of the Valencian Community.

Touch screens will provide details about the region, in addition to Alicante and Elche, as well as airport facilities.

