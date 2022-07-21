Three people are in police custody over their involvement in a row that led to a shootout in a nightclub in Marbella on Spain’s Costa del Sol on Sunday night.
Five people were taken to hospital with stab and gunshot wounds after the incident at the Opium Beach Club in the early hours of June 18 including a 32-year-old woman who was shot in the stomach and remains in intensive care.
Two of them – the alleged gunman who had suffered stab wounds and an Irishman who was treated in intensive care for a gunshot – are now in police custody as well as a third man, facing charges as an accessory to the crime of attemped murder, injuries and illegal possesion of weapons.
Shots were fired after a fight broke out between two rival groups in the VIP section of the club.
Police believe one of the men pulled out a gun and started firing after he was attacked with a knife.
