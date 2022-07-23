SPAIN’s Health Ministry has revealed that the average waiting time for a doctor’s appointment is nine days.

However, 22.5% of Spaniards have had to wait longer than 11 days to get an appointment in the last twelve months, while 30% had to wait more than a week, 11.9% faced a delay of between eight and ten days.

Just one in five were seen within a week.

The report surveyed 7,800 people from different regions across Spain and concluded that over half those questioned believed that the waiting times have increased in the last twelve months.

La Paz hospital in Madrid. Image in Wikipedia.

However, the majority of the Spanish population still consider Spain’s health system to be ‘great’.

Interesting, almost a third (30.4%) of those questioned said they had visited Urgencias (Accident and Emergency) within the last year.

Some 45% of the patients had to wait for one to four hours to be treated by a doctor, and only 27% of the patients were treated in less than an hour.

And of those who were treated in Urgencias, 30% believe that the attention received was very good, 50% good, 17% average. Only 3.5% reported a bad experience and 4.2% really bad.

An overwhelming majority of patients admitted into hospital (80%) said they considered that doctors and nurses had done a really good job.

Spaniards surveyed gave an average mark of 8.4 out of ten for Spain’s Covid vaccination campaign.

The Spanish health care system is ranked as the 7th most efficient healthcare in the world, according to a report carried out in 2020 by the World Health Organisation.

Most Spanish citizens (99%) have access to medical treatment, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics.

