GIBAIR employees affiliated with Unite the Union have voted in favour of industrial action.

Staff are to refuse to wear their work uniforms and work on a “go slow” basis from Thursday, July 28 untill their pay demands are met.

The vote follows a long-standing pay dispute but the action may yet be avoided as GibAir remains in talks with Unite the Union.

Industrial disputes from airline staff has increased significantly in the summer months. Photo: Flickr

The action involves employees providing ground handling services to airlines, including British Airways and Easyjet, who service most commercial flights landing in Gibraltar International Airport.

A spokesman for Unite told the Gibraltar Chronicle that negotiations were continuing, but they declined to elaborate further.

Industrial action has already caused significant disruption on the Spanish mainland, with many Ryanair and Easyjet cabin crew announcing a number of strikes throughout late July and August, following pay disputes in the midst of the cost of living crisis that is sweeping the continent.

