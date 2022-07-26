2 bedroom Apartment for sale in El Madronal - € 299,000

Apartment El Madroñal, Tenerife 2 beds 2 baths € 299,000

Clear Blue Skies Group SL is delighted to present this large and immaculate first floor apartment in the popular Brisas del Mar complex in the area known as El Madroñal de Fañabé in Costa Adeje. El Madroñal de Fañabé is ideally situated within easy walking distance of the highly acclaimed Costa Adeje International school, has a fantastic park, plus an array of shops, cafés, restaurants and bars. The beautiful Bahia del Duque beach is just five minutes by car, as is the busy promenade that takes you on to the quaint village of La Caleta or head in the opposite direction towards the… See full property details