5 bedroom Villa for sale in Calonge i Sant Antoni - € 530,000

Villa Calonge i Sant Antoni, Girona 5 beds 4 baths € 530,000

Here is the fantastic house you were looking for in the popular town of Calonge, in an excellent residential area with all the comforts. Cozy and spacious house in Vescomtat de Cabanyes, ideal for 2 families, Nice garden of approx. 1,367 m2 – pool and lots of privacy! Located in the middle of the residential area and from here you can quickly reach the beaches or the historic center of the town, which is full of cozy restaurants and bars. The wide beaches of St. Antoni at approx. 7 km and the small and picturesque coves of Playa Can Cristo at 8 km, approx. From the terraces of the house you… See full property details