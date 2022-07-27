THE Diversity Valencia Festival which organises the Valencia festival of the same name has gone under.

The company announced it was being liquidated on July 15 just weeks before this year’s festival was supposed to take place on July 23 and 24.

The event was set to see a host of big international names come to Valencia including Iggy Pop, Maneskin, and Christina Aguilera but due to financial issues, it has been forced to close its doors for good.

It leaves thousands of fans denied the chance to see their music idols.

The festival lineup promised a music bonanza of household names.

Photo: Diversity Festival.

Organisers have now been plunged into chaos with hundreds of tickets sent out to would-be attendees.

The platform in charge of ticket sales, See Tickets, issued a statement explaining they were not giving any warning about the company’s sudden collapse, nor any money to be able to offer refunds.

“We inform you that Merci Entertainment España SLU (organizer and promoter of Diversity) has not given us the necessary funds to make the refund of the amount of the tickets that it sold to you through our technological platform, and, therefore, we cannot and are not responsible for proceeding with said refund,” a spokesperson for See Tickets said.

The company has moved out from its lodgings in the heart of the Carmen neighborhood.

It means the only way left to contact the company is via email, though it is unclear if any staff are still working.

An automated email response from the company when an email is sent says: “The query has been transferred to the corresponding team”, with reports circulating on social media that people have been waiting weeks for any response.

READ MORE: