Top 6 of the best coworking spaces in Marbella

Marbella, one of the most beautiful locations in Europe, a synonym for luxury, offers much more than just entertainment and nightlife. There are many different factors that will delight you in this place. If you decide to live and work here, you will not make a mistake. There are numerous possibilities that are waiting for you.

A great place to live, with ideal weather conditions. In your free time, you can enjoy many attractions in the surroundings of Marbella. And if you don’t feel like going somewhere further, you can always enjoy one of the beautifully decorated beaches. Or you can simply decide to go for a walk.

But now it’s time to talk a little about working in Marbella. The good location and popularity of this area attract a large number of entrepreneurs to this area. In times of corona, home offices have become very popular. Especially for companies that wanted to protect their workers. At the same time, they manage to save a lot on rent. But some things still require office space. In such cases, coworking spaces are the solution. An ideal solution if you are looking for a space where you will conduct your business negotiations, have meetings, or simply if you want to come to the office for a while and do your work day.

So, let’s see what kind of coworking spaces Marbella offers? In the further text, you can find a list of the best ones.

1. Work in Marbella

Newly decorated, in a great location in Atalaya Isdabe, we can find Work in Marbella: coworking. Located very close to great restaurants and the beach. So, you can enjoy in the delicious food or walk on the beach after a well-done job. Work in Marbella offers different packages, and it’s up to you to choose the one that suits you best. You can choose between a flexible desk, fixed desk, VIP office, or meeting room.

You can connect with other entrepreneurs in the open kitchen and enjoy free tea, coffee, or water. What is most important to everyone is that you have high-speed internet at your disposal. You can do all your tasks quickly and efficiently on your personal work desk. Friendly, responsible, and fast staff are always at your disposal, and they will help you with everything you need. There is also the possibility of organizing catering at your request.

2. REGUS

Regus has a long experience in coworking. If you already had experience with coworking, you can know what awaits you here. Regus is located in a busy business area, on the city’s main road, Avenida Ricardo Soriano. Several conference halls are available for you to hold meetings and presentations. Before or after work you can walk to the nearby marina and relax.

3. WeCowork

WeCowork is located in the immediate vicinity of Polígono Industrial in San Pedro. After your stay in the office, you can enjoy in a walk and visit numerous antique shops. WeCowork was founded by Family Office which wants to create an inspiring environment for creative ideas. They are offering different packages, so you can choose from a simple hot desk to a full VIP package. Each package has its own advantages, and it is up to you to choose the one that best suits your requirements. At any moment you can communicate with staff which will help you with anything.

4. OurSpace

A perfectly green office, with a large number of plants, a wall covered with vegetation, and a partially pebbled floor, OurSpace is arranged more like a garden. Sometimes this is actually what we need to relax after a stressful meeting or call. For some people location of this coworking space will be a disadvantage, and for some, it is an advantage because is located in the Oasis business center.

Therefore, this space offers free parking, but also the buzz of other shops and cafes located in the same building. The workspace is very comfortable, and there is also a kitchen where you can eat. But if you are not a fan of packed lunches, you can always go to nearby restaurants.

5. ESPERANZA 11

Everyone who decides to choose this coworking area will share this place with Radio San Pedro Alcántara, communications enterprise Volcando Ideas, and a few other businesses. Basically, we can say that this is a community, not just a coworking space. Offices are not decorated in the classic Spanish style. Esperanza 11 has many partnerships from many industries such as architecture, herbology, and many others. If you still don’t know what coworking is, you can try it here for one day, completely free.

6. LA NAVE 10

Opposite to the Cable Beach, we can find a one of the best coworking in Marbella: La Nave. This space is offering a terrace for relaxing, a kitchen, a projector, and even showers and lockers for your personal stuff. This is ideal for all of those who go to work by bicycle, and who want to refresh before the working day. You can also attend numerous workshops and courses here. Their goal is to make your professional and personal life much easier. La Nave offers different options, so you can have classic daily, weekly or monthly rentals. Or if you need a meeting room, you can rent it by the hour.

Without a contract, and with different options, all these coworking spaces can be an ideal solution for all those companies that do not need permanent office space. Each of the coworking offices is specific in its own way. The final decision is on you. We have our favorite!