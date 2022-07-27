GUARDIA Civil officers cordoned off part of a Guardamar del Segura beach on Tuesday morning after hearing about a loggerhead turtle laying its eggs in the sand.

Patrols from the Guardia’s environment division, Seprona, made sure the turtle was not disturbed as it spawned 130 eggs.

EGGS GALORE

The nesting period is during the summer season but normally spawning happens at night and not in broad daylight.

Specialists from the Oceanographic Foundation and the University of Valencia travelled to the beach to ensure as many eggs as possible were collected.

The turtle was named Catherine in honour of American marine biologist, Catherine McClellan.

TRACKING CATHERINE(Cronicas Naturales de Torrevieja image)

Once Catherine finished spawning, a micro-chip was put into her along with a satellite transmitter to pinpoint her location after she was released back into the sea.

BACK IN THE WATER(Cronicas Naturales de Torrevieja image)

She’s expected to come ashore again within a fortnight to lay another batch of eggs, and marine biologists want to get to her as soon as possible.

