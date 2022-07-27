POLICIA Nacional officers discovered a corpse was still very much alive on Tuesday after getting an emergency call.

They were summonsed to a property in the Abastos district of Valencia City.

Officers discovered the ‘deceased’ man still had vital signs after his brother phoned emergency services to report a death.

He was in a weak state and paramedics were brought in to give him some initial treatment.

The man was then transferred to hospital.

Officers calmed down his distressed brother who appeared to have mental health issues.

