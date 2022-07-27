A-LIST film star Matt Damon has been enjoying a family holiday in the Marina Alta area of the Costa Blanca.

Damon also took time out to take photographs with the staff of the Cala Clemence del Portichol bar in Javea which reinforces his reputation of being an amiable non-egotistical star.

MATT & CALA CLEMENCE TEAM(Cala Clemence image)

Damon, 51, has strong links to the area with his brother-in-law Xuan Bozan living there.

He attended his wedding in 2016.

Matt, with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three daughters, have been spotted at various locations.

That included a sighting on a yacht last Saturday anchored at Playa del Portet in Moraira.