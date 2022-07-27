FOOTBALL star Neymar will go on trial this October over financial irregularities in his transfer to Barcelona from the Brazilian club Santos.

The 30-year-old Paris Saint-Germain player, along with ex-Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, will be tried for alleged corruption and fraud related to the 2013 transfer.

Neymar’s parents are also facing the same allegations along with former Santos manager, Odilio Rodrigues.

The trial is scheduled to run between October 17 and 31, with prosecutors wanting Neymar to get a two year jail sentence.

Investment fund DIS argue that they were entitled to 40% of Neymar’s 2013 transfer fee when he left Brazilian club Santos.

The claim was filed several years ago.

DIS said that a large portion of the fee was ‘concealed’ with the fund getting just €6.8 million.

They are claiming compensation of €120 million as they owned 40% of Neymar’s ‘federative rights’ when he was at Santos.

In a 2016 court case, Barcelona agreed to pay a €5.5m fine to Spanish authorities because of irregularities in the move.

Sandro Rosell, who resigned as president of the club in 2014 over the transfer investigation, spent 20 months in jail before being cleared of broadcast rights money laundering three years ago.

READ MORE: