AFTER a two-year hiatus thanks to the global pandemic, Benicassim will once again host Rototom Sunsplash next month.

The 27th edition of the reggae music festival takes place in the beachside town on the Costa del Azahar from August 16 to August 22.

The festival boasts 73 hours of music with more than 80 concerts and music sessions held across six different stages.

Some eighty singers including Jamaican singer Burning Spear will perform at the reggae festival.

The festival will have artists from the roots of reggae including Luciano, Black Uhuru, The Abyssinians, Max Romeo and Clinton Fearon and Singers.

But also from modern reggae such as The Marley, Morgan Heritage or Alborosie.

“After two years of pandemic, the Rototom Sunsplash Festival arrives in Benicassim and we hope that we can meet the expectations of the public that have been waiting for more than two years,” claimed the director, Filippo Giunta.

But the festival is not only about music, the motto of the festival is “We must change the world”.

Artists performing at the festival. Image Rototom Sunsplash Music festival

The event will broadcast five documentaries and include lectures from five speakers covering topics such as the pandemic, war and climate emergency.

Rototom Sunsplash is the first festival in Spain with a carbon footprint certificate as the organisers try to minimise its impact on the planet.

