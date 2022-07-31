Alcaidesa is an amazing up-and-coming community surrounded by beautiful beaches and the much hallowed Links Golf Courses.

It is an idyllic and tranquil place that it is a pleasure to live within.

The Brown family have been lucky enough to be based here with Alcaidesa Direct for the past 15 years and is a well established family Estate Agent that prides itself on finding your dream home within Alcaidesa. We are confident that we will find the perfect match for you – whether you are looking to buy or rent.

Alcaidesa through the Brown’s Eyes. Image Alcaidesa Direct

The Brown family have also run the hub of Alcaidesa – The Ivy Wine Bar – for the past 10 years.

In that time, the bar has become just as synonymous with this place as the beach or the golf club, forging a much welcomed community atmosphere in this glorious part of the world.

After years of hard work, it is now time for the Browns to embark on their well-earned retirement, thus leaving a fantastic opportunity for the right people to take the reins.

With the area becoming more and more popular, it is the perfect time to purchase the much loved Ivy Bar and help it begin a new chapter.

Under the stewardship of the Browns, it has been a fantastic decade of business and leaves a fantastic opportunity for the right people to carry on their good work.