A 10-year-old girl died on Sunday after falling from an eighth-floor balcony of a Valencia City apartment.
The accident happened at around 8.00 am in the Patraix district of the city.
The youngster lived in the apartment with her parents and several children.
A neighbour tried to help the child before paramedics arrived, but nothing could be done to save her life.
The Policia Nacional are carrying out a formal investigation as to the circumstances that led to the girl’s death.
It’s the fourth tragedy involving children and buildings in the Valencian Community in recent months.
In mid-July, a three-year-old boy died after falling three storeys down a stairwell in Alfondeguilla, Caqstellon Province.
In May, a 12-year-old boy died in hospital from serious injuries suffered when he fell from the fourth floor of a building in Algemesí when he was playing with friends.
Weeks earlier, a boy, 13, lost his life after going through an abandoned Ontinyent textile factory roof.
