GAME OF THRONES fans are eagerly gearing up for the new prequel series ‘House of the Dragon’ which premieres on August 21 in the US and over the following days internationally.

Location shoots happened last year in Spain, with Caceres being used, like in Game of Thrones, for the drama which stars ex-Doctor Who, Matt Smith.

‘DRAGON’ RETURNS TO TRUJILLO, CACERES

The original worldwide hit used stunning international locations and four of the top five most popular for visitors are in Spain.

Pop culture specialists, Zavvi, produced their list of most visited locations by looking at photos posted on social media featuring location hashtags and filtering.

The most visited location is the Castillo de Zafra in Guadalajara- also known as the Tower of Joy, which featured in season six of Game of Thrones.

According to Google Trends, Thrones filming locations had a 92% rise in interest in July, with the Castillo de Zafra , seeing a 50% increase in searches.

Morocco’s Essaouira came second followed by Caceres with the old castle doubling up as ‘King’s Landing’.

Four on the list is Itzurun beach at Gipuzkoa in the Basque Country which in season seven showed the landing of Queen Daenerys at Dragonstone.

In fifth place is Peniscola in Castellon Province which became the city of Meereen which was captured by Daenerys.

