VIDEO footage showing two men trying to break into a home in an exclusive resort in Marbella has been crucial in collaring two men targeting upmarket properties on the Costa del Sol.

The beefy pair, dressed casually as if they were heading to the pool , were captured by CCTV on August 5 trying to access a property rented out to British holidaymakers.

In the video shared with the Olive Press, they can be seen using a strip of plastic sheet to try to slide the lock on the door of one of the homes in the Marbella Senses.

One keeps a look out while the other, who is wearing a Union Jack T-shirt, attempts to break in.

Neighbours said they recognised the men from a day earlier when they strolled around the urbanisation chatting to residents and even went and used the communal pool.

“The thieves got into the urbanisation dressed in swimsuit and with a towel to not be identified as thieves, they even went to the swimming pool and had a chat with some neighbours,” one resident who wished to remain anonymous, told the Olive Press.

The men were not successful in breaking into the home they targeted, but did steal items from a nearby terraza.

The attempted break-in was reported to police and it is understood the thieves were arrested by officers from the Policia Nacional.

Security has been stepped up at the urbanisation said one neighbour. “We have added more CCTV and put bars on the windows,” the Olive Press was told.

