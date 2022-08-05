NINE municipalities in Malaga are among the 50 most expensive places to buy property in Spain.

Based on listings published by real estate portal Idealista, properties in Benahavis turn out to be the most expensive in Spain for yet another quarter.

Recent research by the property portal finds that homes in this part of the Costa del Sol top the national rankings by a considerable margin—and has done so since the start of the year.

The locality of Benahavis, specifically La Zagaleta, sits at the top of the rankings, well ahead of everywhere else in Spain with properties averaging at over €1.8 million.

In fact, the Costa del Sol real estate dominates the national rankings with another eight localities in the top 50 most expensive areas in the country to buy property.

Marbella sits in third position with properties averaging at over €1.1 million.

Further down the list in 14th place is Estepona, where property averages €490,000, Mijas (in 19th place with €401,430 euros and Benalmadena (in 20th place with €369,903).

The other four towns that appear on this list are Rincon de la Victoria (25th, with €329,770), Fuengirola (26th, €318,860 euros), Malaga city (30th, with €281,063), and Torremolinos (41st, with €232,085).

Amongst the large Spanish cities that appear in the top positions are: Palma de Mallorca (11th, with €527,000), San Sebastian (13th, €522,000), Madrid (17th, with €413,000) and Barcelona (21st, with €349,000).

The Costa del Sol rental market mirrors general sales with many locations topping the list for the priciest rental properties with Benahavis once again coming in first in the rental ranking with an average monthly rent of €4,014 euros.

While tenants in Marbella (second place in the rental ranking) can expect to pay an average of €3,135 euros per month, Estepona in 7th place with an average monthly rent of €2,086 and Mijas in 10th place with €1,596.

Above the €1,000 euros per month rent is also Benalmadena with €1,051 in 24th place nationally, closely followed by Fuengirola with €981 per month in 27th place. Malaga city is positioned at number 35 on the list with an average cost of €869 per month, Torremolinos is in 36th place with €867 and Rincon de la Victoria in 39th place with €859.

