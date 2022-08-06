With sustainable food sourcing now more important than ever, it can be hard to visit a restaurant without feeling guilty that you are adding to your carbon footprint.

Foodisiac prides itself on quality and sustainability, so you can enjoy a top notch dining experience while knowing you are eating food that is ethically sourced.

Foodisiac teams up with only the most environmentally conscious suppliers, priding themselves on fresh ingredients that are in season.

The food itself is an expert crafting of middle eastern and asian delights, from their delectable Foodisiac burger made from the finest Waygu beef to their tender filet mignon, there is something for every palate.

The restaurant also has plenty of vegetarian options which give even the finest meat dishes on the Costa del Sol a run for their money.

With inventive vegetarian tofu fajitas and fresh Fiocchetti Pasta with a cheese and pear filling, Foodisiac provides a much needed fine dining experience for veggies and vegans.

A true family restaurant, it is the perfect place for kids too, with Scrambled Eggs

with Avocado and Iberian Ham, Chicken or vegan Nuggets with fries just some of the great kids meals on offer.

Their menu is constantly changing according to the season and produce available, a testament to the skill and creativity of the chefs, who pride themselves on creating new and exciting dishes that you simply can’t get anywhere else.

Open from 9am to 12 at night every day, their culinary excellence also extends to their breakfast menu, with their handmade pastries recalling a Parisian attention to detail that you will be hard pressed to find anywhere else in Spain thanks to the gastronomic prowess of co-owner Adina, who trained with French patisserie supremo Cédric Grolet, creating pastries unrivalled on the Costa del Sol.

Nestled in the heart of the Sotogrande marina, its location is befitting of the gourmet experience all customers enjoy with the help of their attentive and multilingual staff who help to make this restaurant a true foodie paradise.

Visit them at Ribera del Marlin 25 Marina del, Av. de la Marina, 11310 Sotogrande, Cádiz or book at foodisiac.es.