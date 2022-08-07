Much has been said recently about the supply of property in Gibraltar being at its lowest for the last 10 years.

The main reason for this being the fast take-up of new build properties during construction phases.

Demand continues to rise causing prices to rise accordingly.

The outlook for the property market in Gibraltar is good, especially once a border deal can be struck with the EU.

The question then becomes how we create more supply with the limited space we have in Gibraltar.

Gibraltar has unique advantages, benefiting from a unique geographical location, cultural background and world renowned legal and educational institutions.

This together with Gibraltar’s favorable low company tax regime and high net worth residency will continue to be the driving forces for property demand.

The Gibraltar government has this year committed to progressing the Victoria Keys project, a major land reclamation master plan for a 100,000 square metre mixed use development located on the west side of the Rock which will promote both national and international investment.

The appetite from investment and development companies to do business in this thriving city is significant.

There is no capital gains or inheritance tax in Gibraltar, making buying and selling new developments a money-spinning pastime for anyone who has a little cash to spare.

