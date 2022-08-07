WHETHER you’re looking to see how the other half live or just looking for some decent food, Sotogrande has a lot to offer these days.

There are many good places to dine with a bustling vibe developing over recent years.

This is no surprise considering the wealthy clientele who frequent this privileged enclave, with many now staying open through the winter.

One of the biggest changes has been the development of the port area, in particular in Ribera del Marlin.

It’s a buzzing hive of activity on summer evenings with hundreds of punters fighting for the best waterside tables.

One of the best is superb Foodisiac, which has a distinct swagger about it and manages to be both stylish and cool in equal measures.

Foodisiac restaurant in Sotogrande. Image from Foodisiac.

It has its own bakery and a large number of different coffees on offer, not to mention some delicious looking cakes and desserts.

The original mix of starters is perfect for a hot summer’s day.

Neighbouring Don Diego has an intriguing mix of Mediterranean dishes fused with Asian and South American cuisine.

Finally, the true godfather of the port Midas is still going strong after over 30 years.

Well established in the extreme, this is THE place for a business lunch or a dinner to impress, sitting right by the main port area.

Interested in Asiatic food, you might also want to try the emblematic La Finca, which sits next to La Casita campsite in San Roque and is another great find.

Restaurant la Finca in Sotogrande. Image The Olive Press

In summer you sit around a leafy courtyard, a riot of colours and candles, while in winter you dine inside the authentic farmhouse with stone floors and fireplaces.

In the opposite direction, restaurant Mar Sana at the Milla de Plata hotel is a charming spot for an evening meal, heavy on fresh fish with its own speciality tuna menu. Just outside Torreguadiaro, it sits on a headland overlooking a rocky cove with views to die for.

For more casual chiringuito fare a little closer to the resort, head for wonderful Gigi’s Beach, ensconced on the edge of the marina by the sailing club.

The creation of Georgina ‘Gigi’ Taylor, her youthful, hard-working approach to style and taste makes this a surefire winner for local foodies and the international jetset alike.

