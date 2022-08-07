THE in vogue Tapas Magazine, a new format of gastronomy guide, together with the emblematic Aperol Spritz aperitif, has awarded the Best Chiringuito 2022 prize to a beach bar in Malaga.

The winner out of a list of the 25 best chiringuitos in Spain has been awarded to MariCarmen Casa Playa, a chiringuito located just 9 kilometres from Malaga City centre.

According to the gastronomic magazine; “MariCarmen Casa Playa, is a magical place difficult (not to say impossible) to forget.”

“Worries, haste, stress and bad vibes have no place there.” Tapas Magazine added.

Their cuisine fuses homemade and traditional dishes with – as they define it – ‘a touch of silliness’ often fusing typical Mediterranean dishes with Asian foods.

Among its star dishes are ‘MariCarmen’s special’ Russian salad with fried egg, scallops pil pil from Malaga with Parmesan au gratin, nigiris or uramakis.

Among the 25 classified establishments were three more from Malaga: Frida Pahlo (El Palo), Alma Playa (Rincon de la Victoria) and La Milla (Urbanizacion Los Verdiales, Marbella).

The Best Chiringuito 2022, MariCarmen Casa Playa, is located at Calle Escritor Alarcon Bonel, 2, in La Araña.

