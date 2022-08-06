I appreciate everything has changed due to Brexit, but it is now far more important to have health insurance than ever. This is not as easy as it sounds as the choices are limited. Be very careful when deciding. Banks, for example, should usually be avoided as they offer relatively poor cover. You need to make sure there is an English speaker who can help you understand exactly what you are purchasing and how to use it.

Put your health first. Image from Jennifer Cunningham

It is vital you follow the guidelines for using the policy, especially in regards to emergencies and hospitalisation or you could find yourself with a hefty bill to pay if you do not follow the correct procedures. If you decide to use the Spanish National Health, you will be required to provide a SIP card, EHIC or payment before treatment.

The Spanish health system is very stretched, and of course this means long waiting lists. ASSSA provides hospitals, clinics, specialists and doctors, many of whom speak several languages to make your health decisions easier and faster.

If you are suffering with immnse pain, you do need to discover what is causing it and this can take many months to resolve if you go through the public system. Private health care offers the opportunity to speed up the process. ASSSA also provides emergency cover and their own ambulances, where you will be taken to a hospital related to ASSSA which you find in your ASSSA book.

ASSSA health policies are accepted for your residencia and visa applications. Image Jennifer Cunningham Insurance.

My company has an ASSSA administrator to help answer your questions, process your authorisation requests and liaise with ASSSA on your behalf.

Yes, there are many cheaper options available, but be wary of low prices as you will usually find you will not get what you need or expect. All private health insurance in Spain are limited in certain areas, so be sure to understand these limitations before purchasing.

Unlike health insurance in the UK, you will be presently surprised at the prices here in Spain. The difference is the Spanish government does not discourage the use of private health care and therefore the prices and taxes are far lower than you may think.

