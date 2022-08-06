2 bedroom Flat for sale in Can Pastilla - € 380,000

Flat Can Pastilla, Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 380,000

Contact us for a virtual tour! Light-flooded flat directly on the beach, amidst the hustle and bustle of the promenade of Can Pastilla, Mallorca. The layout of the 80m² living area is as follows: open plan living and dining area, separate modern kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 en suite, and a dressing room. The conservatory, where the dining area is located, has direct sea, promenade and beach views. Up to two garages can be purchased as an option. Other features: Laminate flooring, ISO windows, large cast iron fireplace, hot/cold air conditioning, conservatory and walking distance to… See full property details