3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sotogrande with pool - € 468,830

Apartment Sotogrande, Cádiz 3 beds 3 baths € 468,830

3 Beds from € 468,830 – 475,650 € ONLY 6 LEFT Magnificent homes for sale located in the exclusive Mirador del Golf urbanization, in San Roque, Cádiz province with just 20 UNITS in the complex. High-quality properties with a wide & functional distribution, with an entrance hall, living-dining room, kitchen with utility room, general toilet & 3 bedrooms with bathroom en suite. The house has two covered terraces with access, to the first, from the living room and bedroom 1 & to the second from bedroom 3. It also has a garage space, a storage room & a space for golf vehicles… See full property details