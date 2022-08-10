2 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca - € 367,000

Flat Palma de Mallorca, Majorca 2 beds 1 baths € 367,000

Located in the heart of the city, we present this wonderful newly renovated apartment in Palma. The beautiful flat is situated on the 3rd floor of a small, centrally located building in one of the most prestigious and well-known pedestrian areas of Palma. The property, surrounded by a variety of bars, international restaurants, shops and luxury boutiques, is the ideal place to enjoy the magical and unique atmosphere of the city. The bright, south-east facing flat has a constructed area of approx. 65 m2, which is divided as follows: A charming living/dining room with open-plan kitchen and 2… See full property details