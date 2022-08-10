TWO people died in Alginet on Wednesday with a woman stabbed to death and her male attacker then fatally leaping out of a window.

The double deaths happened between 7.30 and 8.00 am in the Ribera Alta area town.

Neighbours called the police after spotting a man’s body lying outside on the ground.

The Guardia Civil identified him as a 64-year-old Romanian national.

Officers went inside the home and discovered a 33-year-old Spanish woman who suffered a violent death.

She had been stabbed in the neck.

Her attacker was her husband’s uncle who then leapt to his death.

The Guardia Civil said the two deceased lived together in the same house, along with the woman’s young children.

A secrecy order has been put in place over the court investigation.

