3 bedroom Flat for sale in Santanyi - € 389,000

Flat Santanyí, Majorca 3 beds 2 baths € 389,000

This lovingly furnished and light-flooded penthouse is located on the edge of Santanyi's centre with its many cosy restaurants, bars and hotels. The view goes over the roofs of Santanyi as well as to the church of Sant Andreu and over to the beautiful and varied landscape. Here you can enjoy the sun around the clock. The penthouse was furnished in loft style with open living / dining room and open kitchen very tastefully and with many details. In the front area there are 2 smaller bedrooms and a bathroom as well as the master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The special feature of this… See full property details