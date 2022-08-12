Queen Letizia, King Felipe VI and their daughters have been staying at the Marivent palace for their traditional summer holiday.

But while Felipe flew to Colombia for the inauguration of President Gustavo Petro, his mother Queen Sofia joined Queen Letizia and Princesses Sofia and Leonor for a girls’ holiday.

The ladies of the royal family have been spotted on a girls’ night out in Palma. Image Cordon Press

The royal ladies took the opportunity to have dinner together at the exclusive restaurant Beatnik Palma, which is part of the Puro Hotel in the old town of Palma.

Former Queen Sofia and Queen Letizia in a market in Palma de Mallorca. Image Cordon Press.

They also took a short walk through the local craft market – several jewellery and natural toiletries stalls caught their attention.

The King has now returned to Mallorca and rejoined his family for the rest of the holiday.

