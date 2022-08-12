Queen Letizia, King Felipe VI and their daughters have been staying at the Marivent palace for their traditional summer holiday.
But while Felipe flew to Colombia for the inauguration of President Gustavo Petro, his mother Queen Sofia joined Queen Letizia and Princesses Sofia and Leonor for a girls’ holiday.
The royal ladies took the opportunity to have dinner together at the exclusive restaurant Beatnik Palma, which is part of the Puro Hotel in the old town of Palma.
They also took a short walk through the local craft market – several jewellery and natural toiletries stalls caught their attention.
The King has now returned to Mallorca and rejoined his family for the rest of the holiday.
