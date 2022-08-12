THE Policia Nacional have brought down what they called a ‘very violent’ Benidorm area drugs gang.

The criminals grew marijuana and sold it across the Marina Baixa area of Alicante Province.

Five men and two women of different European nationalities were arrested after two house raids in Altea and l’Alfas del Pi with marijuana farms at both properties.

No further details were supplied about the detainees except that they were all denied bail by a judge.

They’ve been charged with drug trafficking, storing weapons, electric power fraud, and belonging to a criminal gang.

Five guns, ammunition and silencers were seized by police in addition to daggers, electric immobilisers, and knuckle dusters.

32 kilos of marijuana buds and 255 marijuana plants were removed along with 5 kilos of hashish and over €11,000 in cash.

The Policia Nacional described the arrests as a ‘coup’ after an ‘arduous and complex’ investigation.

