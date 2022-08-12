TWO men accused of raping a 17-year-old British girl at a hotel in Mallorca have returned to Vietnam after the judge gave them back their passports.

The Vietnamese actor and musician had both been arrested in June, when the teen made a complaint to police.

The young woman had met the men at a restaurant on June 25.

According to the victim, they went together to the beach where the men started to get intimate with her.

She told the Guardia Civil that they forced her to have sex in the men’s hotel room and made her shower to eliminate evidence.

After reporting the incident to the Policia Nacional, she left Mallorca with her family.

