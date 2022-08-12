A ROWER from Gibraltar has won a gold medal for Team Great Britain at the Rowing World Championships in Varese, Italy.

Jack Prior, who trains at Calpe Rowing Club, took his second gold in a year after coming first with Team GB at the European Championships in Poland last year.

It was Team GB’s second World Championship win in a row, easily beating off the challenge of Australia and the USA to take the top prize.

Jack Prior went from Calpe Rowing Club in Gibraltar to Team GB

“This is a huge achievement for Jack and a proud moment for all of Gibraltar, especially Jack’s family and his club, Calpe Rowing Club, as well as all the rowing fraternity on the Rock,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

Picardo offered his ‘sincere congratulations’ to Jack and his parents.

He said the news of his victory would ‘give us all great national joy and pride.’

The event was held at Lake Varese below the Campo dei Fiori mountain range in Lombardy, north Italy.

