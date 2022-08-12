BUDGET carrier Wizz Air is closing its summer season early on four routes linking Cardiff and Spain.

The airline says it will stop flying from Wales to Alicante-Elche, Lanzarote, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife airports from September 19.

Wizz Air UK managing director, Marion Geoffrey, said: “Though these routes have proved popular through the summer season, it would not be commercially viable to continue to operate them through this coming winter due to the challenging macro-economic environment.”

“This leaves us with no option but to pause these routes until next spring,” added Geoffrey.

“We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience this will cause customers who already booked flights with us and we are in touch with all affected customers to explain their options.”

The company this week announced amidst controversy that it would resume flights from Abu Dhabi to Moscow which were suspended earlier this year in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

