SPAIN’S train operator, Renfe, is running an experimental freight train across Europe to import grain from the Ukraine.

Grain exports had until recently come to a standstill due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with ships unable to leave Black Sea port.

That position has now changed but Renfe is piloting a feasibility test run to import 600 tons of grain to Barcelona, by-passing sea ports.

The idea has come from Spain’s Ministry of Transport who said they would analyse ‘the capacity of land transport to support maritime routes’.

A train with 25 empty 12-metre containers left Spain on Tuesday.

They will be filled up with grain in the south-eastern Polish city of Chelm- 25 kilometres away from the Ukraine border.

After the loading up, the train will run on standard track from Lodz in Poland all the way to Barcelona on a 2,400 kilometre journey.

The pilot batch of grain is expected to arrive in Spain in early September.

