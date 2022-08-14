Villa

El Chaparral, Alicante

  3 beds

  4 baths

€ 289,950

3 bedroom Villa for sale in El Chaparral with pool garage - € 289,950

Beautiful 3 bedroom Villa with fantastic pool, large gardens and spacious garage for sale in El Chaparral close to Torrevieja. This Unique detached Villa is situated on a quiet street just a few minutes walk to amenities. On entering the property there is a Spacious well established private garden which surrounds this stunning property. There is a terrace leading into the property, ideal for alfresco dining. From here is a bright room with featured glazed windows over looking the pool. The modern kitchen offers a selection of modern wall mounted and floor standing cupboards ad featured… See full property details

