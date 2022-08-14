A DRUNK woman has been arrested for trying to drown a dog that had been left in her care off Illetas beach in Calvia.

The owner of nine-year-old Laika had left the pooch in the care of a friend while he went to a hospital appointment.

But the girlfriend of the dog’s owner decided to take it for a walk. For unknown reasons she started to hit the animal despite the protests of passers-by.

Dog Laika. Image from the dog’s owner

Police were called after she tried to drown the dog, with several beach-goers coming to the dog’s rescue.

The woman was arrested and charged with animal abuse.

