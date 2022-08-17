TEMPERATURES in Andalucia are taking a breather, after a sweltering June and July.

August is typically the second warmest month of the year (after July) but this August, 2022, has seen several days with temperature somewhat cooler than normal, a scenario expected to last until the last week of the month, when the thermometer will rise once again.

In fact, the forecast for the last week of August is for a rise of several degrees, with highs close to 40ºC expected once again in a great part of the region.

In Sevilla, for example, the maximum is currently 33ºC, yet at the beginning of next week, August 22, highs of 39ºC are expected.

Cordoba will also be back to scalding temperatures with highs of 40ºC expected, while its maximum is currently 34ºC.

The mercury will also rise in Granada and Jaen, with current highs of 33ºC and 31ºC, respectively, climbing to 38ºC next week.

Almeria and Huelva will be back to a pleasant 35ºC, while Cadiz and Malaga will be the coolest capitals in Andalucia, with highs of 32ºC expected in Cadiz and Malaga, the only place in Southern Spain expected to see a drop in temperatures compared to the current high, with maximum temperatures set at 29ºC.

