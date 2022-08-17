AROUND 11,500 hectares of land has been destroyed so far in the Vall d’Ebo fire in Alicante Province which started on Saturday.

Hope may be at hand from the skies as the State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) says the area might be hit by storms on Wednesday and Thursday.

The fire has spread over a perimeter area of 80 kilometres- around 15 kilometres more than on Monday late afternoon, but there have been no further evacuations overnight.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, said: “The fire is in an advanced situation, despite all efforts from the fire fighters.”

“We had hoped that the weather would help more, but there are two very active fronts as the perimeters advance,” Puig added.

There are 30 fire crews from the Alicante Provincial Consortium fighting the blaze in addition to 13 Valencian government forest fire units and four forest brigades from the Valencia Provincial Council.

They are being supported by up to 20 planes and helicopters provided regionally and from the Spanish government plus the Murcia and Castilla-La Mancha administrations.

There are are around 2,000 evacuated people from local municipalities.

Most of them are staying with family and friends according to the Cruz Roja with a remaining handful at special centres in Muro and Pego.

