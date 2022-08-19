Palmanova is probably one of the true gems of the Med.

Palmanova is located in the southwest of the island, belongs to the municipality of Calvia and is only 20 minutes by car from the capital Palma de Mallorca and 30 minutes by car from the international airport. Only a few minutes’ walk from the house is the attractive seaside resort of Palmanova with a large bay with several sandy beaches and crystal-clear water. In the immediate vicinity you will also find various leisure facilities and shops for your daily needs.

This luxurious penthouse is located just a few meters from the beach in a modern residential complex with all amenities. The elegant interior of the property was designed by an internationally renowned artist and includes unique pieces that can be purchased at an additional cost.

The property consists of a living-dining room, a kitchen with high quality appliances, three bedrooms, two of them with en suite bathrooms, a guest toilet, a storage room, a utility room and a spacious terrace with partial sea views. The property also includes an underground parking space and the possibility to purchase a second parking space if desired. The community has a large pool, a fitness area and a clubhouse with bike workshop.

Further features of this villa are:

Additional features: Air conditioning w/c, insulated aluminium windows with double glazing , roller shutters, laminate flooring, storage room, fitted wardrobes, guest toilet, fitted kitchen with electrical appliances, fitness room, garden, community pool.

Energy certificate: In preparation

This apartment in Palmanova is offered to you by your real estate agent FARA HOMES in Mallorca. For further questions, please contact us at info@fara-homes.com or 0034 971 672 455.