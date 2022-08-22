Located in the Bay of San Antonio (Cala de Bou). This charming restaurant is just a short stroll away from the beach and close to a number of lovely hotels, including the higher-end ‘Amare’ sitting just behind it.

Focusing on their varied ‘World Tapas’ menu, the pork belly is a sure-fire winner. As are the prawns and the Caribbean-style mussels, which are simply delicious.

Along with serving exceptional mains (including burgers), they also create hearty traditional Sunday roast dinners and desserts.

This family-friendly restaurant and bar pride themselves on their quality ingredients and high level of customer service.

Owner Glyn has built up a strong and commendable reputation over the years.

Recently bringing Head Chef (also named Glyn) into co-ownership this year, they provide consistently outstanding food and service, with the help of their devoted and professional team.

Relish is assessable to all. Catering to vegans, vegetarians and those with allergies and dietary requirements.

The restaurant also provides a varied cocktail menu, and a pool area with outdoor seating. Perfect for those hot summer afternoons.

Gift vouchers are available to purchase. Perfect if you know anyone visiting the island in the future.

Make sure to reserve, as it can get very busy at certain times of the day.

Email info@relishibiza.com or call 971 345 913. Visit www.relishibiza.com for more info.