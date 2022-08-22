POLICE are searching for the identify of a body found floating off the Costa del Sol on Saturday.

The body was spotted by a group sailing on a yacht just off the coast between Calahonda and Cabopino.

Mystery of dead body found floating off Costa del Sol between Mijas and Marbella. Image Pixabay.

They phoned 112 at 11:30am on Saturday, August 20 to report that they had seen a body a floating and it was picked up by a team from the Guardia Civil.

The body was taken to Fuengirola port and from there to the forensic institute for an autopsy. No more details have yet been released by authorities about the possible identity or circumstances of death.

