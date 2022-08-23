FLIGHT traffic this summer, 2022, has seen hundreds of flights cancelled and thousands of travellers stranded or queuing for hours at airports across Europe, including Spain, due to various strike actions from leading budget airlines.

Trade unions representing Ryanair, easyJet and Iberia Express cabin crew decided to call strikes at the start of the summer season with the aim of improving staff’s working conditions.

With one week to go to wrap-up August, strike actions continue causing disruption at many Spanish airports.

The following dates remain critical for travellers planning journeys during the affected periods:

Ryanair

Ryanair’s Spanish cabin crew union plans weekly strikes until January.

The strike action, backed by the SITCPLA union (Airlines Cabin Crew Independent Union), will take place from Monday to Thursday during every week from Aug. 8 to Jan.7 and affect the following Spanish airports: Seville, Malaga, Madrid, Barcelona,Valencia, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Alicante, Santiago de Compostela and Girona.

EasyJet

Meanwhile, EasyJet pilots, seeking to regain their pre-pandemic wages, will call strikes at 72-hour intervals, some of which have already passed, on the following dates:

– August 12, 13 and 14.

– August 19, 20 and 21.

– August 27, 28 and 29.

Iberia Express

Additionally, the Spanish low cost airline’s cabin crew has also called for a ten day strike, which will take place from August 29 to September 6.

