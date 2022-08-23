3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucia - € 285,000

Apartment Nueva Andalucia, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 285,000

Beautiful and spacious apartment for sale in the area of La Campana, Nueva Andalucía. The house has excellent services and communications close to schools, beaches and restaurants, very close to Puerto Banús and 10 minutes from Marbella. The apartment has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a terrace, a laundry room and a garage and storage room included in the price. It is a bright apartment, with a good view, good ventilation and first class finishes. Close to schools, shops and fantastic transport options… See full property details