AIRPORT workers in Spain are NOT going on strike for 25 days despite widespread reporting of it in UK media organisations.

Tuesday headlines announcing more ‘air strike misery’ for passengers have appeared for no good reason causing unnecessary concern to travellers.

Brits heading to Spain warned as airport workers vote to strike on 25 days https://t.co/nijgfvEGpk — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) August 23, 2022

Although it is true that this summer has been plagued by a series of strikes by airlines, there is no truth to the report of a new widespread strike affecting AENA staff across Spain.

There are ongoing strikes affecting flights to and from Spain this summer; four days of weekly strikes are being taken by Ryanair cabin crews in Spain and a third weekend strike is coming up from Easyjet pilots based in the country.

And last week cabin crews working for Iberia Express announced a ten-day strike starting on August 29.

But now UK reports claim ‘holidaymakers are being warned of further disruption to their plans throughout the remainder of 2022 amid further industrial action’.

‘Airport staff across Spain have voted in favour of industrial action, set to take place in 24-hour stoppages on 25 days between September and December,’ proclaims.the story which appears on several news outlets across the UK.

The summer of travel chaos is set to continue with staff in airports across Spain voting in favour of strike action. Workers, protesting against conditions and low pay, are planning 24-hour stoppages on 25 days between September and December. https://t.co/uHRFyk0xj5 — Breaking Travel News (@BTN_News) August 23, 2022

There’s one massive problem:- the news is five years out of date and refers to an August 2017 union announcement about 25 days of strikes between September and December that year.

There is no nationwide strike planned for Spanish airports operated by Aena and nothing in the pipeline.

A press officer for the USO union told the Olive Press: “ There are no strikes organised for Aena’s workers and people should not believe this information as it can create confusion for travellers”.

READ MORE: