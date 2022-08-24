FIRE crews are tackling a forest blaze next to the AP-7 motorway in the north of Alicante Province.

The fire broke out at around 3.20 pm on Wednesday in the Canal de Derre area of the Benissa municipality close to the Mascarat Tunnel.

A vast amount of smoke is billowing out in the area and a request has been by firefighters to close the Valencia-bound carriageway of the AP-7.

Fire crews from Benissa, Benidorm, and Denia are at the scene backed up by forest firefighting teams.

Helicopters and firefighting teams are also involved in the operation.

There have been concerns that the blaze could spread to Calpe’s Serra d’Olta, an area of great natural and scenic value.

As of 5.00 pm, reports suggested that the fire was being brought under control and some of the air teams have left the area.

